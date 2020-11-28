Entertainment of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor

Halifax Ansah-Addo receives top award at 3rd Youth Excellence Awards

Editor-in-Chief for The New Publisher Newspaper, Halifax Ansah-Addo

It was a fine night and one that would forever remain a memento to Halifax Ansah-Addo as he picked up one august award at the 3rd edition of the annual Youth Excellence Awards which took place at the Silver Star Tower on Friday, November 27, 2020.



The Okay 101.7 FM presenter was adjudged radio personality of the year. He beat off competition from Giovani Caleb from Media General, Elvis Crystal from Asaase Broadcasting Company, Kojo Yankson from the Multimedia Group Limited, Oheneba Nana Asiedu from the Wontomi Media Company, Francis Abban from the EIB Network, Kofi Adomah Nwanwani from the Angel Broadcasting Company and Joseph K Asante.



The theme for this year’s event was ‘Empowerment In Excellence’.



According to the organizers, the Radio Personality Award was conferred on Mr. Halifax Ansah-Addo in recognition of his outstanding contribution to leadership, entrepreneurship, professionalism in his journalism work among other innovations.



The awards scheme on a yearly basis celebrates Ghanaian youth excellence across all sectors in Ghana who are setting the pace in diverse fields to better the lives of others in society.



About Halifax Ansah-Addo



Halifax Ansah-Addo is the host of Okay FM's mid-morning slot from 10AM to 12 noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on a programme called ‘Best Entertainment Show’.



Halifax, is the Editor-in-Chief for The New Publisher Newspaper. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Halifax Entertainment – an events and talent management company. He also works as a private media consultant to a number of brands and companies.



Halifax also manages artistes and before being a radio show host was known in showbiz to criticize very objectively, when it comes to speaking his mind on trending issues.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.