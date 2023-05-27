Hajia 4Reall’s case made news because she's famous, romantic scams happen every day - US prosecutor

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian-American US-based prosecutor and Supreme Court attorney, Lawyer Ebenezer Appiagyei, has commented on the heightened attention surrounding the arrest and extradition of socialite Mona4Real, emphasizing that similar allegations occur daily.



Lawyer Appiagyei, in an interview with YouTuber Hello Frank, drew a parallel to a past case involving Ghanaian lady Deborah Mensah, where eight individuals were indicted and some of them pleaded guilty to certain charges.



“It's because this person is famous or popular that I see things have been hyped. These kinds of allegations go on every day.



“I don't know if you recall that there was a Ghanaian lady, Deborah Mensah, that also had about eight people that were also indicted, and they pled guilty to some of the charges, and some were sentenced to 50 months and 32 months, respectively.



According to the prosecutor, the prevalence of such cases is common in today's digital age, which is why the term ‘SEAL indictment’ comes into play.



The ‘SEAL indictment’ he stated refers to the prosecutor's investigation and the subsequent formation of a grand jury when there is sufficient evidence to suggest a crime has occurred.



In such instances, federal law allows for the establishment of a grand jury which typically consists of nine laymen and women who review the evidence presented by the prosecutor and investigators.



“So, this is very common, and so long as we have the internet and other stuff, what this simply means is that there was what we call the SEAL indictment, and the SEAL indictment is when the prosecutor does the investigation and there is a reason for them to believe a crime is being corrected, the federal law allows you to set up a grand jury.



“The grand jury has one-sided indictments. The prosecutor, the investigators, and what they've gathered meet with the grand jury, which is usually nine people. Nine laymen, men and women,” he disclosed.



Furthermore, he mentioned the different terms used in the Ghanaian and US legal systems, explaining that an indictment is presented to the accused, outlining the specific charges, and referencing the relevant laws.



This process mirrors the US grand jury system, where the prosecutor presents their case to the grand jury for evaluation.



“In Ghana, they will say they have indicted you and say that this person did A, B, C, D, and E, and this is what the law says about it. Do you believe that?” he asked.



Turning the focus back to Mona4Real's case, it was reported that she pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against her. It is expected that she will be released in the coming days after posting a $500,000 bond. To ensure compliance with her release conditions, she will be subject to GPS tracking through an ankle monitor.



The case has attracted significant attention both locally and internationally due to Mona4Real's prominent social media presence and her alleged involvement in a high-profile scam. The implications of the case have sparked discussions on the influence of social media and the potential repercussions of online activities.



As the legal proceedings progress, Mona4Real's fate remains uncertain. However, the attention surrounding her case serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability and responsibility, both in the digital realm and offline.



The public continues to closely follow the developments, awaiting further updates on the outcome and the broader implications related to social media usage and personal responsibility.







ADA/OGB