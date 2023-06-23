Gyakye Quayson will win Assin North seat even from prison- Kumawood actor

Entertainment of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Kumawood Actor and a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Michael Afrane has said irrespective of the machinations by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), James Gyakye Quayson will retain the Assin North seat for the party.



He indicated that even if he is jailed and in prison prior to the by-election on June 27, 2023, he has noo doubts residents will vote for him massively



The former MP for Assin North Constituency and Parliamentary Candidate for NDC facing criminal charges in court for perjury and found guilt could face 10 years in prison in hard labour.



This also comes after he was accused of contesting the 2020 parliamentary elections in the constituency as a dual citizen and a ruling from the Supreme Court directed his name be expunged from the list of parliamentarians.



Speaking in an interview with Ambassador TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the popular Kumawood Actor emphasized that the people Assin North Constituency have witnessed President Akufo-Addo’s government and NPP’s harsh and unfair treatment towards their Member of Parliament.



“Even if James Gyakye Quayson is in prison, the people of Assin North Constituency are eager to give him victory by voting massively for him,” Michael Afrane told Osei Kwadwo



According to Michael Afrane “NPP can share all the rice in Ghana and goodies but they will still lose the elections. Assin North Constituency is different from Kumawu Constituency where NPP won the by-elections after sharing rice, gari and money. It will never happen in Assin North” he expressed optimism.



He added “The people of Assin North will vote based on development and they have witnessed massive developmental projects under the leadership of James Gyakye Quayson. It is not true that James Gyakye Quayson will be imprisoned so NPP members should stop spreading this propaganda. No amount of propaganda can give NPP victory in Assin North Constituency”