Gyakie’s billboard spotted at New York's Times Square

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Gyakie is breaking boundaries day-in-day-out in recent times.



The emerging Ghanaian soul artist has done so much with her fledgling music career and she needs to be commended for amassing such gargantuan achievements.



The promising act has made another history for becoming the first African Woman to partner with audio streaming platform Spotify.



This feat of hers has landed her an appearance on a billboard at Times Square in New York.



The forever hitmaker has taken to her social media pages to share the exciting and show her appreciation to Spotify.



According to her, she is deeply honored to be the first African Woman to partner with Spotify.



She wrote;



I am deeply honoured to be the first African woman to be partner with @Spotify for Equal. This is huge for so many women across the continent and the entire globe…”



P.S: We made it to Times Square



