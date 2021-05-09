Gyakie reveals the reasons why she traveled for a media tour in Nigeria

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: My News GH

‘Forever’ hitmaker, Gyakie known in real life as Jackeline Acheampong has revealed on Kastle FM in Cape Coast the reasons why she recently travelled to Nigeria.



Talking to Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Gyakie said her move to Nigeria was to shoot a forever remix music video and also promote her songs during her media tour.



She said “I spent about six days in Nigeria and one of the main reasons why I went there was to shoot a music video for forever remix with Nigerian artiste known as Omah Lay.



“So we went to shoot a music video after that we also embarked on a media tour so I did almost more than 20 interviews on both radio and TV in Lagos and Abuja,” she added



“So purposely the reason why I went to Nigeria was to do a media tour to promote my songs and my upcoming projects in the pipeline,” she revealed.



Gyakie recently became the first African creator to be selected for Spotify’s inaugural class of EQUAL artists.