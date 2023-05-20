Gyakie postpones upcoming shows over ill health

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 May 2023

Ghanaian musician, Gyakie, has announced the postponement of her upcoming shows due to poor health conditions.



Disclosing this in a social media post sighted by GhanaWeb, the songbird noted that though she is trying her best to be fit before the shows, she is still under the weather.



The 'Forever' hitmaker noted that fans who bought tickets before the postponed shows can still make use of it when a new date is announced.



"My lovely people, your girl is not well. Fighting everything to get better for my shows this week but I can't fight myself no matter how hard I try. hate to postpone but all purchased tickets are valid for the new dates which will be communicated in no time," part of her post read.



"However, I hope to be fit enough to see y'all at the festivals I'll be performing at. I luv you," it added.



Meanwhile, the new date is yet to be communicated to the public.



Bongo The NPP Fantana Asakaa Paid in Full Akuffo Addo Media General Blaqboi Gyakie Quayson Shatta Wale #KONEKTALBUM Sarkodie out now pressure chris brown pic.twitter.com/ZRrh53kyUH — CHANCE THE BLOGGER✨✨ (@TrebiSnoore) May 18, 2023

