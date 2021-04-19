Gyakie and Yaw Tog to release a song when school breaks

Ghanaian music sensation Gyakie has revealed that she and sensational rapper Yaw Tog would have released a song if not for their busy schedules in school.



Despite their break to the top in the past few months, Gyakie and Yaw Tog are still schooling.



Gyakie is a Business Administration student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi (KNUST).



Yaw Tog is still at the secondary level of his education. He is a student at the Opoku Ware Senior High School in Kumasi and he dreams of continuing his tertiary education at the University of Ghana, Legon.



The two young artistes are arguably the biggest new things in their crafts now considering some successes they’ve chocked just in the first quarter of this year.



Gyakie’s “Forever” hit song is still winning aside the remix with Omah Lay. Yaw Tog also featured British rapper Stormzy on a remix of his “Sore” hit single.



Appearing on UTV Ghana’s United Showbiz for the first time, Gyakie’s official fan page tweeted that Ghanaians should watch out for a song with Yaw Tog.





#UnitedShowbiz @Gyakie_ @YAWTOG_

We’re planning to do A song tho but seems we’re all busy with school matters☹️ wait for us pic.twitter.com/pnOMZX3jjb