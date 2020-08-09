Music of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Guilty Beatz’s M.I.A collabo ‘Up Inna’ finally out

The much-anticipated Guilty Beatz’s new single ‘Up Inna’ is finally out today.



‘Up Inna’ which is an Afro-House and Dancehall track features M.I.A., by name Maya Arulpragasam, British-born Sri Lankan rapper who achieved global fame with politically charged dance music and also features Cadenza.



Guilty Beatz says the song was inspired when he met with Cadenza.



“Cadenza and I have been working for a while but this time we were looking to do more energetic sounds, we drew inspiration from South African music and Jamaican Sounds with a Touch of Ghana Jamma elements. This genre of music is a weird combo, Afro-House, and dancehall”



Guilty Beatz who has production credits for three songs off the ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album in 2019 namely, "Already", "Keys to The Kingdom" and "Find Your Way Back", revealed that, ‘Up Inna’ is available on all digital music streaming platforms.



He recently released a six-track EP 'Different' which features top African artists like; Mr Eazi, Falz, Joey B, JDerobie, Cina Soul, Nonso Amadi, Poizon Ivy, and Moonchild. He has hit songs like, ‘Akwaaba’, ‘Genging’ ‘Pilolo’, and other songs.





