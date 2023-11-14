Grammy snub: Let us support our artistes instead of mocking them - Efya tells critics

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Efya has waded into the conversation about Ghanaian artistes not being able to secure nominations in the 2023 edition of the Grammy Awards.



According to her, Ghanaians should be grateful for the fact that some of the artistes works were considered by the Grammy for nomination and not lambasting them.



Speaking in an interview with Kwame Dadzie on the Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Efya slammed individuals who took to social media to mock some of the artistes for not getting nominations at the Grammy.



She urged the general public to show support to the affected artistes to motivate them in such tragic moments.



“I think we should just be grateful they were able to submit. Amaarae has been amazing since the beginning of the journey and I have been very supportive. I have known her for a long time now and I think she is awesome.



"And Stonebwoy, someone coming from Ashaiman to this far has been amazing and we should all be very supportive of it instead of mocking the whole situation or whatever. These things that we do are our lives so when a moment like this comes we need more positive energy from the people that we do the music for. So I want to say congratulations to them regardless,” she said.



Background



Despite high expectations from fans, no Ghanaian names were included in the nominees' list for the prestigious 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony.



Notable Ghanaian acts, including Black Sherif and Stonebwoy, were snubbed despite their albums being widely praised and having the potential to compete in the new Best African Music Performance category.



Prior to the release of the nominee list, artistes like MOG Music and Amaarae were reported to be considered for the Grammys.



However, with the release of the official nominee list for the 2024 Grammys, no Ghanaian acts were featured, leaving the social media landscape shocked and disappointed.



Many speculated the absence of Ghanaian names was due to a lack of push or lobbying from the acts.



Others saw it as a lack of support, promotion and recognition for the Ghanaian music industry, others saw the absence as a wake-up call to the Ghanaian industry to do better.



Stonebwoy in particular was subjected to ridicule by some individuals on social media for missing out on a Grammy nomination.



SB/BB



