Gospel singer Edward Akwasi Boateng details how Prof Kofi Abraham rejected his 2022 apology

Gospel musician, Edward Akwasi Boateng, has once again revisited the case that led to his senior colleague, Prof. Kofi Abraham, threatening to sue him for defamation.



It will be recalled that the singer, in a 2022 interview on the 'Aggressive Show' with Kwaku Manu, alleged that Prof. Abraham was an alcoholic, an allegation which the victim strongly denied and also threatened to sue his accuser.



Edward Akwasi Boateng, famed for his hit song "M'akoma So Ade," has disclosed that the man he termed an uncle was slow to forgive him after apologizing for his utterances.



"I did not have their numbers to reach out to them to explain myself. I received calls from their secretaries. It was later that Prof Kofi Abraham called me, but when I apologized, he rejected my plea. I informed him of plans of apologizing on Peace FM but he again rejected it.



"He never watched the interview but listened to comments from friends who reported the issue to him. These are people who exaggerated things...I regard him ( Prof Kofi Abraham) as an uncle," the gospel singer stated in his interview with Kwaku Manu in February 2023.



He added: "I have so much respect for the likes of Yaw Sarpong. I have headlined shows with him, and I cannot speak evil against such persons. His name was mentioned in my explanation, it just happened. That was my mistake, but I have accepted that I erred...God is the righteous judge, I shouldn't have said anything against his lifestyle.



Although Edward Akwasi Boateng accepted his mistakes, he announced that the controversies brought him glory.



He added that sympathizers and fans gifted him money and other presents.







