Music of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: Elikem Klenam, Contributor

Gospel sensation Jewel Akusika drops 'Amenuveve'

play videoJewel Akusika Sedziafa

Ghanaian based US gospel sensation, Jewel Akusika Sedziafa has released yet another hit single after a long wait for the 2020 music year.



"Amenuveve", a song that proffers the grace of God promises to be another reason why the gospel fraternity keeps dominating despite the aggressiveness of the devil in these end times. It calls the attention of God and his spirit to fill and manifest in the lives of every believer.



Hailing from a background of a variety of talent, Jewel pursued her passion and never gave up even in the toughest times of her life.



With her amazing voice and composition skills, Jewel as confessed by music professionals, is an outstanding artiste who focuses on her craft and knows the rudiments of her profession. Her preparedness to doing the work of God always takes her a step higher with top-notched delivery ahead of her competitors.



Since her introduction into the music scene, Jewel’s stage performance has always got this charisma that makes her difficult to ignore by event organizers and music lovers.



Her latest single, ‘Amenuveve’ is perceived to take Ghana music to a deserved pedestal.



Below is a video of the 'Amenuveve' song





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.