Gospel musicians attacking each other senseless – Deborah Akoto

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: GNA

Rising gospel musician Deborah Akoto has taken a swipe at fellow gospel musicians for attacking each other on media platforms.



According to Deborah Akoto, some top gospel musicians including Brother Sammy, Cecelia Marfo, among others, were bent on destroying the careers of each other rather than focus on winning souls for Christ.



Deborah Akoto in an interview revealed that denting each other’s image goes a long way in devaluing gospel musicians which affect the message they want to carry across in their songs.



“We cannot behave as circular musicians do, so we need to exercise decorum in doing our music. We should bear in mind that we have called to preach the word of God through music therefore attacking each other is a total diversion.



“Is very disheartening to hear top gospel music stars lambasting themselves on social media and on radio and the thing is that it discourages young musicians in doing the gospel genre,’’ he said.



Additionally, the “Abamu Awie” hitmaker asserted that gospel musicians should not try to gain relevance by creating controversies because it is against the preaching of the bible.



Deborah Akoto has been touted by many gospel lovers as the next biggest thing in Ghana’s gospel revolution and she is expected to release her first debut album later in the year.