26 February 2021

Gospel music should be centred on the word of God and not trends - AkuBless

‘Mema Wo Din So’ hitmaker, AkuBless known in real life as Harriet Akua Agyeiwaa says gospel music in Ghana shouldn’t be about what’s trendy and in-vogue but rather centred on the word of God from the Bible.



Talking about her new song which literally means ‘I will exalt your name’ in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, AkuBless was asked why her song isn’t trending like the current gospel songs in Ghana.



“I don’t know which trend is currently being followed in terms of gospel music in Ghana but what I know is that God’s word isn’t about trends,” she answered on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



She added: “Every time we come out with the word of God, that’s why we call it gospel music and it comes directly from the Bible.



“So whichever trend is in-vogue we aren’t bothered because we are concentrating on bringing the word of God to the masses in the world,” she told the host.



She concluded, “So what God wants his children to hear in these days is what He has used me to forward that message through my song which is out there.”