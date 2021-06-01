Gospel artiste Eric Jeshurun questions how GHAMRO will go after churches

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The debate on churches paying for use of intellectual property of gospel musicians seems not to end soon as another gospel musician, Eric Jeshrun, has described the approach by Ghana Music Right Organization (GHAMRO) as problematic.



GHAMRO’s administrator Abraham Adjetey, a week ago, announced the decision to ensure churches pay for using the intellectual property of gospel musician.



But gospel musician Eric Jeshrun, who doubles as a broadcaster, told Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua FM that one of the challenges Africa is facing when it comes to taxes is the same challenges GHAMRO’s decision will face.



“I don’t have a problem if GHAMRO wants to take money from the church but my problem is the approach,” he said.



“I think GHAMRO must begin to conscientize the churches through the Christian Council [of Ghana] because GHAMRO itself has administrative problems.”



The Yahweh hitmaker said the Ghana Music Right Organization must use proper technology to be able to take monies from the church because the approach of moving from one church to the other is backward.