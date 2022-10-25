God will lift you above your peers - Hopeson Adorye marks Empress Gifty's 40th birthday

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Hopeson Adorye, the man who identifies himself as a "gentle politician and a loving husband" has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, gospel singer Empress Gifty on the occasion of her birthday.



The famous singer on Tuesday, October 25th marked her 40th birthday in style by publishing beautiful photos on her pages.



Hundreds of good wishes have been poured out to Empress on social media by fans, friends, and colleagues with a special message from her beloved husband.



Hopeson Adorye took to his Instagram page to profess his love for her wife, who he affectionately calls "Mamaga".



He named Empress among Ghana's most talented singers adding that "God will lift you above your peers".



"She is a woman of substance and many are those who wish to be like her. She is blessed with a special talent and no one can take it from her. Some people called her Mama Gee, others called her Empress but I called her Mamaga meaning a great Queen Mother. Mamaga you are my last stop and love you the way you are. Happy Happy birthday to you. Envy no one and God will lift you above your peers. Once again happy 40th birthday. I love you Chief Ugonma Empress Gifty Adorye," read the caption of Hopeson's post.



