God has given me power over Ghana and Africa - Prophet Azuka

Ghanaian preacher and leader of the Shinning Grace Chapel International, Prophet Isaac Appiah, known chiefly as Prophet Azuka or Ogya Nyame, announced that God has put him in charge of Ghana and the entire African continent.



In one of Prophet Azuka's many encounters with God, he was promised control over nations.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the prophet said God made him great among nations when he accepted his call to preach the good news to Christians.



The man of God has earned the tag as being 'controversial' due to his strange miracles but according to him, critics lack knowledge of what happens in the spiritual realm.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni on Talkertainment he said: "In an encounter with God, he told me the special gift upon my life. He gave me the power of fire. That was what I was going to work with and so I launched into the scene with the name, Ogya Nyame (God of fire)...it is on all platforms but now I am also known as Azuka. God again told me to adopt the name, Amansie Nsoroma.



"When God called me into his ministry, He told me that I was going to be in charge of Africa and have control over the world. His promise was to put Ghana in my care."



Based in Kumasi and Accra, the leader of the Shinning Grace Chapel International plans on spreading his tentacles to the rest of the world.



"I have a branch in South Africa. I set it up about six years ago. This explains why my church is international," he told GhanaWeb.



