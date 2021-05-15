God forbid! Ebony’s spirit can’t live in me – Tiisha

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Zylofon Music signee Tiisha Bentil, known by her stage name Tiisha, has dismissed beliefs that the late dancehall and Afropop musician Ebony’s spirit lives in her.



Since June 12, 2020 when she was unveiled as the new face of Zylofon Music, Tiisha has been seen by music lovers and critics as having the same style as the late Ebony Reigns, from composition to delivery.



Responding to these assertions on Akoma FM’s Kwantenpon Drive with Tony Best on Thursday, May 13, Tiisha didn’t deny the fact that she loved the late Ebony’s music.



But she said she is not mimicking her and that Ebony is a ghost who can never come back and live in a living soul.



“Ebony is dead and gone and God forbid that a ghost will live in me, No! God is the one who lives in me. I won’t deny that her voice and mine are quite similar, but that is purely coincidental,” Tiisha said.



According to her, Ebony Reigns did her bit and she is also here to share her music with the world and, therefore, asked for enough space and attention for her music.