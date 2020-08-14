Entertainment of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: 3 News

‘God did it’ - Joe Mettle declares after traditional marriage

Joe Mettle engaged his wife at a colourful ceremony

Multiple award-winning gospel musician Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle tied the knot on Thursday, August 13 with long-time fiancée Salomey Selassie Dzisa at a star-studded traditional wedding.



The white wedding is scheduled to take place at the Christian Center Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12 on Saturday, August 15.



After the traditional marriage, Joe Mettle took to Twitter to thank his fans and loved ones including those who couldn’t make it for their varying support.





God did it .

We want to say thank you to everyone who came to celebrate with us and even the ones who couldn’t make it but still celebrated with us God bless you.#settled2020 pic.twitter.com/mcPPQsSuW8 — Joe mettle (@jmettle) August 13, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.