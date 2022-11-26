'God bless Dr. Dampare' - Funny Face details how IGP supported him through depression

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 November 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghanaian Comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly Known as Funny Face has hailed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for being instrumental in his healing process from depression.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Funny Face showered his blessings on the IGP even though he ordered his arrest on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 10:14 PM for threatening his estranged baby mama and other individuals. He was later sent for Psychiatric Examination following a Court order.



“God bless Dr. Dampare, he said, Funny Face calm down, One day you’ll see your Ella and Bella. Take care of your mental health, take care of your sanity. Stay focused or you might not live to see them. And that thing has always been here[he pointed his index finger to his head]”, Funny Face narrated.



Funny Face who doubles as the ”Children’s President”, because of his affection towards them has overpowered depression and intends to tour Senior High School in Ghana, to create awareness on depression based on his experience.



He also called on Corporate institutions and Ghanaians to support his course.



Watch the full interview below;