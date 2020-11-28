Entertainment of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: HelloGH TV

Glam Style Awards 2020: Jullie Jay-Kanz bags 3 nominations

Jullie Jay-Kanz is a blogger

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian blogger and publicist Jullie Jay-Kanz has earned nominations at the 4th edition of Glam Style Awards.



The celebrated female blogger has been nominated in three categories namely; Blogger of the Year, Social Media Influencer of the Year (Female), and Graphic Designer of the Year.



Jullie Jay-Kanz has had a tremendously cathartic year as a blogger and a music publicist as she recently bagged 2 nominations at the 2020 Top Entertainment Awards.



Jullie over the years has been able to build a credible and enviable brand for herself working with top-notch artistes both locally and internationally.



According to Madcons Ghana Limited, organisers of Glam Style Awards, the event is set to be held on 8th January 2021 at the Bono East Regional Capital and will witness amazing performances from several music greats in Ghana.

