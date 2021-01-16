Entertainment of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Giving old men roles to young actors killing quality of Ghanaian movies - Enock Darko

Ghanaian renowned comedian and actor known as Enock Darko, aka Watabomshell, has revealed some of the negative acts which are retarding the growth of the Ghanaian Movie Industry.



The Ghanaian actor who is currently pursuing his acting career in Nigeria has made it clear that he is presently part of the Nigerian Film Industry (Nollywood).



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ebo Safo live on Holy Daz Online Radio, he made it clear that, he went to Nigeria two years ago, when he realised Ghanaian Film Industry was in a disarray.



According to him, upon his few years experience in the Nigerian Film Industry, he has become more productive since they are globally recognised, as the second-largest film producer in the world.



When asked by the host some of the positive acts been done by the Nigerians for the Ghanaian Movie Industry to emulate, he made it known that it is about time Ghanaian Movie producers emulate the Nigerians, when it comes to old men’s roles in movies.



He said, "Kumawood Producers in Ghana should stop choosing young and upcoming actors over ‘experienced’ old actors in the industry for the for old people’s roles."



He emphasized that such acts destroy the quality of the movies which makes it difficult to receive an international appeal. He also attributed proliferation of Telenovelas on TV Stations across the country as another factor deteriorating the rise of the Ghanaian Movie Industry.



