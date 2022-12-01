Give your man food, good sex when he returns from cheating – Counsellor Oduro

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular marriage counsellor, Mrs. Charlotte Oduro has advised women to give their husbands a good treat anytime they return home from having an extramarital affair.



She said women should not bug their husbands or push them away with unnecessary complaints and criticisms anytime they detect such acts.



Stressing her points during a discussion with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Mrs. Oduro said people should endeavor to be considerate to their fellow humans and not be quick to judge them.



“When your husband returns home from cheating, let him settle, give him good sex and food. It's not right for anyone to cheat. Yes, it is wrong but we have all done wrong so we should be human. Let’s think thoroughly before we judge. It's not right to do it but let’s give people a listening ear. After paying attention and listening, you can detect whether their actions were as a result of a mistake, or it was deliberate,” she detailed.



She, however, advised women against settling down with men who have shown signs of womanizing at the early stages of courtship.



“There are some instances where it wasn’t intentional. But if you knew he was a womanizer and you went ahead to marry him, then be ready to go through everything that comes with it.”



