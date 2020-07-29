Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Girls of today wake up and want an already made man – Efia Odo

Actress and Tv personality Efia Odo has mentioned that she does not depend on any man for her livelihood hence, she always gives free advice to young Ghanaian ladies.



Several people mocked her after her rich ex-boyfriend Revloe broke her heart leaving her with nothing except lovely memories of them.



She then blasted critics saying she does not go into relationships with expectations to become rich or own assets but rather, love drives her.



In a new post on Snapchat, Efia Odo wrote that girls of today wake and want already made men but then it does not work like that. She then said a Real man will break bread with a lady who held him down when he had nothing’.



This is just to tell the young ladies that real men won’t choose ladies who are just in for the luxury but will always prefer to settle with the supportive ones.



Take a look at her post below:





