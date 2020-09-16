Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Gifty Anti shares beautiful photo of her all grown up 5-year-old daughter

Oheneyere Gifty Anti and her daughter, Animuonyam

Oheneyere Gifty Anti has always seized the opportunity to tell how grateful she feels to be given the fruit of the womb.



Occasionally she also likes to show off her beautiful daughter named Animuonyam.



In a recent post cited by GhanaWeb, the award-winning female personality has given Ghanaians the opportunity to catch a glimpse of how good and beautiful her five-year-old daughter has grown.



Comparing a picture of Animuonyam’s 3rd birthday shared by her mother in 2017 and the current picture of her, one cannot help but admire the striking characteristics of beauty shared between little Animuonyam and the always young looking Gifty Anti.



See below the 2017 picture of Anuonyam shared by her mother as well as their current picture and appreciate the transformation





