Ghanaians talk too much - Kiki Marley

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: Daryl Kofi Doku

Ghanaian musician Kiki Marley has bemoaned what she claims to be a fixation with negativity on the part of Ghanaians.



Kiki Marley is concerned that Ghanaians have a tendency of criticizing persons in the creative art space instead of praising them.



The Rufftown Record signee said this attitude of Ghanaians is one that shocks her as she expected the society to be full of people who motivate and criticize constructively.



She disclosed that a lot of the bashing she endures is because people are ignorant about the kind of music she does.



“What surprises me about Ghanaians is that they talk too much. People have been bashing me and I take it normal because people misunderstood me”.



Kiki also shared her lofty dream of winning internationally-recognized awards and also performing on some of the biggest stages in the world.



“I want to get awards. I want to get to the BET and Grammys. I want to be on the big stages and perform with the Beyonce and Nicki Minaj”.



She made this revelation during an interview with DreyllTwosteps on YouTube channel MultiCDB, hotquiz.



