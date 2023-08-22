Ghanaians like pulling each other down - Efia Odo on music industry woes

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Ghanaian actress and socialite Efia Odo has critiqued Ghanaians for downplaying their own artistes in the music industry instead of showing support.



She took to her Twitter handle to air her views in light of the recent success of the O2 arena concert by Nigerian star Asake.



According to her, Ghanaian acts work as hard as the Nigerian acts but the numbers and the support are lacking in the Ghanaian sector. She also blamed Ghanaians for “pulling down” their own acts instead of showing the necessary support needed.



"It’s not because Nigerian artiste are better than Ghanaian artistes. It’s because they get 100% support from their people! Ghanaians are too busy pulling each other down at every chance we get. We don’t have the numbers like Nigerians do neither do we support each other like they do,” she posted.



Efia Odo’s comments come during an ongoing feud as to the state of the Ghana music industry. Many on social media berated Ghanaian artistes for not pushing their craft as well as the Nigerians.



Many industry players, including artistes like Fameye and D’Black, have also hit back.



It’s not because Nigerian artist are better than Ghanaian artist. It’s because they get 100% support from their people! Ghanaians are too busy pulling each other down at every chance we get. We don’t have the numbers like Nigerians do neither do we support each other like they do — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) August 21, 2023

Comparison is the thief of joy — D-Black (@DBLACKGH) August 21, 2023

