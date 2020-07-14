Tabloid News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Ghanaians donate 7,500 cedis plus single room to sachet water seller after touching story

Vida Nsor received the cash donated by benevolent Ghanaians

Vida Nsor, the single mother street sachet water seller, who recently shared her touching emotional story on SVTV Africa has received 7,500 cedis donation and a single room from some kind-hearted Ghanaians.



The mother of 4, who lives is a Ghetto with her one-year-old baby among other colleagues, in her previous interview, lamented how she had been denied many job opportunities just because of her baby, making life very difficult.



She had to sell sachet water and rely on the penny of 4 cedis per day for survival. Throughout her life in Accra, she has been doing hand to mouth.



Thanks to the wonderful and kind viewers of SVTV Africa, who were touched by her story, she has received donations up to a sum total of 7,500 cedis.



In addition to that, an anonymous man also donated a newly built single room self-contain, a place he believes will give the said mother and the baby comfort.



Vida was presented with the said amount by SVTV Africa and taken to her new home on Monday. With tears of joy, she thanked everyone who showed her favour and asked that God should bless them abundantly in order to do more for others.



SVTV Africa, is very grateful to everybody for their kind gesture, urging others to do same, so as to help alleviate poverty in our society; fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDGS) number one priority





