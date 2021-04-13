Ghanaians blast Sonnie Badu for selling 'Lions over Frogs' T-shirt at 100 dollars

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: GH Base

Founder of the Rockhill Church, Sonnie Badu, has blasted on social media for selling T-shirts at 100 dollars which is equivalent to 578 Ghana cedis.



According to Sonnie Badu who made his intentions known on social media, he is printing only a limited 100 pieces of the T-shirt, thereby urging those who love him to hurry and buy them.



The monies from the sale of the T-shirt according to Sonnie Badu are aimed at raising funds to support the family of his friend who has been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.



“If you love me, then please help me save my friend… Please head to my website www.SonnieBadu.com and order your t-shirt. The price is $100 USD. And all proceeds will go to my friend and his family. I am only printing 100 limited edition t-shirts. I trust you you will help me do this,” Sonnie Badu captioned a sample of the T-shirt on his Instagram page.



Reacting to this, a section of Ghanaians have bashed him asking him to find other means to raise funds for his friend through other means.



Read through some of the comments below;

















