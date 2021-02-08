Entertainment of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: SammyKay Media

Ghanaians are career killers, they killed my husband’s career - Beverly Afaglo

Beverly Afaglo, actress

Ghanaian actress and wife of Eugene Baah popularly known as Praye Honeho, Beverly Afaglo has asserted that Ghanaians are career killers.



In an interview with Sammy Kay on the ‘Go online show’, the beautiful actress revealed that her husband, ‘Praye Honeho’ has currently put his music career on hold, to pursue higher education and also work on the side abroad.



She added that Ghanaians did not really give ‘Choirmaster’ a chance and acceptance when he became a solo artiste hence he had to go back to his group ‘Praye’ after some considerations but as things stand now, he has to make a move as a man to sustain his family living conditions.



Beverly Afaglo cautioned the young folks in Ghana and especially on social media not to run down legends who have entertained Ghanaians with their talents and craft, but rather urged them to give people the chance to exhibit what they have.