Ghanaian singer Kay Smooth teams up with Kofi Kinaata on 'Heavy Equipment'

Music of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Ghanaian singer Kay Smooth has released a new song with multiple-award-winning singer Kofi Kinaata titled Heavy Equipment.



A product of Winneba Secondary, Kay Smooth was the school father of the African Dancehall King Shatta Wale. He also worked with the late Terry Bonchaka.



His newest release featuring Kofi Kinaata is sung in Ga, Twi & Fante and depicts how 'gifted' many ladies are. They praise how beautifully endowed women are as heavy equipment.



Without going off script in the song the music video features models who are very beautiful and naturally endowed.



It appears as though every element of the video goes to complement the lyrics of the song and it beautifully comes up with the concept of likening women to a mechanic in a shop that maintains vehicles.



Watch Heavy Equipment by Kay Smooth featuring Kofi Kinaata.



