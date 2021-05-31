Ghanaian music industry still has a long way to go – Luciya

Entertainment of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian Highlife artiste Luciya has asserted that the Ghanaian music industry still has a very long way to go if we want our music to get to the top.



According to her, one thing she has noticed our music lacks is content.



Talking to Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive Show she mentioned, “Our music industry has a long way to go but we’re getting there. Especially when it comes to the type of content in the kind of music we do we are still behind”.



Luciya believes that, music should make sense and send a good message to the listeners and also, “Listeners should be able to pick a thing or two from the song they listen to but unfortunately a lot of musicians in the country don’t do this”.



She went on to note that, musicians take their voice training as a joke.



“These days a lot of people don’t even know about voice training. A lot of artistes have never even trained their voices in their entire career and I feel like Nigerians are beating Ghanaians when it comes to vocals”.



She shared that Nigerians are way ahead of Ghanaians when it comes to vocals because, “they’ve come to understand what exactly voice training is and it’s importance and they’re using it”.



Luciya clearly stated that although Ghanaian musicians including herself are doing well, she believes there is more room for improvement and they can do better.



Also not disputing the fact that Ghanaian artistes are working, she stated that they are doing their best but, “there are many things we can do to put our name up there and bring in investors to our music industry just like Nigerians are doing” she noted.