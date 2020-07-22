Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Ghanaian millionaire Cheddar shows off 24-carat gold plated iPhone

The gold plated iPhone (r) was unveiled in a video shared on social media

Ghanaian millionaire, Cheddar, who now goes by the name Freedom Jacob Caeser, is once again showing us how living luxurious is like.

The real estate mogul who has now devoted his time for Pan African activism has taken delivery of a new customized gold iPhone which he unboxed in a video shared on social media.



According to Freedom Jacob Caeser, the gold on the apple device is 24-carat.



Taking out the phone from a briefcase, he said it's a present from a good friend of his. "When I received this case a lot of things going through my head, it's like you have the 2020 technological information to change this world".



The phone came with another gold plated phone case with its other devices which the Ghanaian millionaire showed off.



The customized phone also has his name written on it.



See it all in the video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.