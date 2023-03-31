You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 03 31Article 1741310

Entertainment of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian men rejoice as 'money bouquet' is declared illegal

A money bouquet made out of 20 cedi notes play videoA money bouquet made out of 20 cedi notes

It was all joy and praise when the Bank of Ghana (BOG) announced an end to the use of the Cedi notes as a money bouquet. A section of men took to their social media platforms to breathe a sigh of relief over the latest directive which they claim was long overdue.

Someone had to come to the rescue of men who are pressurized into buying their female lovers money bouquets due to the craze.

At a press briefing on Thursday, March 30, 2023, the Director of the Currency Department at the central bank, Dominic Owusu, caused the public against the misuse of the Ghana cedi which is shaped in the form of flowers and presented as gifts.

“In recent times, you see people using the currency for bouquets and then sometimes when they want to do presentations, they use the currency to do designs in baskets, hampers. It is against the Bank of Ghana policy...desist from such acts, it is not in line with the policy so you must stop it. If you want to give a present, go and buy gifts. Don’t go and buy bouquets and do it,” he cautioned.

Young men who have reacted to the news narrated how they have been victims of 'money bouquet'.

In viral tweets, they highlighted how their girlfriends and wives demand 'money bouquets' as gifts on special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, Valentine's Day and even when they propose marriage.

A Twitter user, @1Obama_ wrote: "Bank of Ghana saving boys from pressure Chaley that money as bouquets and hampers for gifts thing never dey make sense."

Money bouquets have become a trend with many opting for this big gift instead of flowers or hampers.

Small businesses have sprung out of this venture. Makers of money bouquets record high sales and orders around Valentine's Day.





