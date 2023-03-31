Ghanaian men rejoice as 'money bouquet' is declared illegal

Entertainment of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was all joy and praise when the Bank of Ghana (BOG) announced an end to the use of the Cedi notes as a money bouquet. A section of men took to their social media platforms to breathe a sigh of relief over the latest directive which they claim was long overdue.



Someone had to come to the rescue of men who are pressurized into buying their female lovers money bouquets due to the craze.



At a press briefing on Thursday, March 30, 2023, the Director of the Currency Department at the central bank, Dominic Owusu, caused the public against the misuse of the Ghana cedi which is shaped in the form of flowers and presented as gifts.



“In recent times, you see people using the currency for bouquets and then sometimes when they want to do presentations, they use the currency to do designs in baskets, hampers. It is against the Bank of Ghana policy...desist from such acts, it is not in line with the policy so you must stop it. If you want to give a present, go and buy gifts. Don’t go and buy bouquets and do it,” he cautioned.



Young men who have reacted to the news narrated how they have been victims of 'money bouquet'.



In viral tweets, they highlighted how their girlfriends and wives demand 'money bouquets' as gifts on special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, Valentine's Day and even when they propose marriage.



A Twitter user, @1Obama_ wrote: "Bank of Ghana saving boys from pressure Chaley that money as bouquets and hampers for gifts thing never dey make sense."



Money bouquets have become a trend with many opting for this big gift instead of flowers or hampers.



Small businesses have sprung out of this venture. Makers of money bouquets record high sales and orders around Valentine's Day.











Check out some reactions below:





If i see you buying Money Bouquet for a Lady, i will personally report you to the Police — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) March 30, 2023

Haven't seen a money bouquet being sent to a man before on the tl or it's a 1 way direction? ???????????????? — KÖßß¥ STARK (@Pope_alorgy) March 31, 2023

When it reached my turn to receive money bouquet , it became illegal ???? — Pre Rich aunty ???? (@rhanytah) March 30, 2023

Bank of Ghana said people should stop using the money to do money bouquet and hampers. Bank of Ghana are saving boys from unnecessary pressure???????????????????? — Fosty???????? (@KwasiNawil) March 30, 2023

Now my girlfriend can’t stress me with this Money bouquet thing cos Bank of Ghana ban am, City boys we up???????? — SEFADZI (@Sefadzi__) March 30, 2023

FR tho’ No one should ever stress me with a money bouquet. The thought of unwrapping all those notes back into a bundle ?..nah! Just wire it — ????????❀???????????????? ✨ (@mikai_la) March 30, 2023

just when i decided to surprise my bae with some money bouquet this weekend, now bank of Ghana is warning us to stop doing that. i’m sorry bae???? — ???????????? ???????????????????? ✪ (@unknown_eshun) March 30, 2023

I detest that money bouquet and all its associated forms as gifting. Hate it hate it hate it. — Jo! (@joshuAnsah) March 30, 2023

BoG director say make you people stop the money bouquets oo — kojo! (@Komave) March 30, 2023

Bank of Ghana dey save boys from pressure. That money Bouquets thing dier not not not. — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) March 30, 2023

So I never got the money bouquet some and now BOG said it’s illegal? Oh hm it’s hard o — S. Mwini (@mwininac) March 30, 2023

The concept of money Bouquets has never made sense

Pure nhwehw3 animu venture . Money u fit send for momo give your woman na way3 no s3 flowers



Just because u want my girlfriend to see and tell me i am not romantic .. siasem sei — Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) March 30, 2023