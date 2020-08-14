Fashion of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: So Asthetic

Ghanaian makeup brand, SO Aesthetic, launches new website

The beauty brand, which was introduced onto the market 9 years ago was founded by Sacha Okoh. Sacha has over 12 years’ experience in the beauty industry as a makeup artist. A graduate of the prestigious London School of Beauty and Makeup, Sacha has always loved makeup and the extra boost of confidence it adds to a woman’s beauty. Thus, her brand is committed to producing timeless, healthy and high quality products that brings out confidence in every woman’s beauty.



The luxury brand features a range of products from primers, lipsticks, lip glosses, eyeliners, eyebrow pencils and sponges. The line is produced using ethically sourced ingredients with the environment and overall health of its clients in mind.



Sharing her reason for the all new website, she said, “So Aesthetics’ website has always been active and caters to our clients outside Ghana and those here who revel the experience of shopping from the comfort of their homes. However, seeing that this pandemic has brought on a new normal, we are revamping and launching the site so it is made known to new and existing customers who otherwise would have preferred a shop experience but would now like to shop online”.



So Aesthetics has been a dream come true for Sacha. She added, “I have always dreamed of owning my own makeup line. However, the challenge had been finding the right time to start. Moving back home and having difficulty finding the right shades I needed for my clients skin tone and in creating their desired look pushed me to finally make the dream a reality”.



Personalities who have used the brand includes some African first ladies and celebrities like Menaye Donkor, Jackie Appiah and Joselyn Dumas amongst others.



In line with its vision to bring out the confidence in beautiful women, So Aesthetic has over the years’ supported and partnered major brands both local and international.



Owning to its quality, the brand has won awards such as Ghanaian owned brand of the year 2019, at the Ghana Makeup Awards, Best New Makeup based product (foundation) from Pure Beauty Global Awards and has been on an International platform like Luxury Connect Africa in Paris as an exhibitor.



For more information on the launch or enquiries about the brand, follow So Aesthetic on instagram: @soaesthetics, twitter: @soaestheticgh. Contact them on 054 778 4434/030 254 8362. You can also email at info@soaesthetic.com.





