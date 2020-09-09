Tabloid News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: GH Page

Ghanaian guys are broke because they are unwise - Lady claims in latest video

The lady claims she pranked people to send her money

A Ghanaian girl is currently on the chopping board on Twitter after a video of her saying Ghanaian guys are unwise for not sending her money went viral.



In a TikTok video, a lady claims to have played a prank on 5 Ghanaian and Nigerian guys apiece.



According to her, she asked these guys for 60 cedis each and to her amazement, the Nigerian guys sent her the money instantly while the Ghanaians kept bugging her with a long list of questions and sent nothing.



"The Nigerian guys were like, give me the MOMO number. The Ghanaian guys this is what they told me. Do you have a boyfriend? Who do you live with? Is your father there? That is what the Ghanaian guys told me. That is what you people do and you don’t go anywhere. Nigerians are prospering because they are wise. Ghanaian guys wise up," she said.



This lady whose identity is unknown has been dragged on social media for calling Ghanaian men unwise because she sent them random messages asking for money and they refused.



