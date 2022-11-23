You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 11 23Article 1667891

Music of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian female singers 'level up' in their latest music videos

Ghanaian music lovers have been treated to special tunes and albums from their favourite artistes all year round, and as we wrap up 2022, some female musicians have put the cherry on top with the release of classic visuals of their latest singles.

Wendy Shay, Enam, Eno Barony, Cina Soul, and MzVee have published new music videos from their projects. The results have been positive, and we've witnessed social media users submitting several reviews.

As expected, some songs have been backed by dance challenges.

Rapper Eno featured Dee Wills, the son of famous preacher, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, on her song titled 'Don't Judge Me'.

Also, MzVee had a 'comeback' with a collaboration with Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy in what she titled 'Pull Up'.

Word on the street is that some artists are gearing up to release Christmas bangers in 2022.

Check out the latest music videos put together by GhanaWeb



MzVee - PULL UP - ft. Stonebwoy and Henry X




Wendy Shay - Heaven




Enam - Wuieve




Eno Barony - Don't Judge Me Featuring Dee Wills




Cina Soul x Camidoh - WAITING




