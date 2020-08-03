Entertainment of Monday, 3 August 2020

Ghanaian entertainment industry is full of hate, jealousy – Yvonne Nelson goes berserk

Ghanaian actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson is not happy about how some people behave in the industry.



The ‘Fix Us’ movie producer in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net revealed how hatred and jealousy have engulfed the industry.



She entreated industry players to learn to love each other. Yvonne believes God will bless them if they do so.



In another post, the popular actress bemoaned people fail to push the works of others—but she won’t give up because she is doing it for her fans who believe in her.



“An INDUSTRY full of HATE & JEALOUSY Learn to love one another and see how God will BLESS you!



“Ghanaian entertainment industry = you’d have to actually tell peeps in the industry to push your work…..they see it and ignore! Im THANKFUL the fans BELIEVE in me! Afterall i do this for the FANS…,” Yvonne Nelson wrote on Twitter.





