Ghanaian artistes need to master in live performances - Entertainment pundit

Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Akwasi Boateng, has advised Ghanaian artistes to learn how to properly handle live performances as it is a key factor to sell their brand.



In the opinion of Akwasi, most Ghanaian artistes only know how to serve already-cooked music from the studio but cannot do a one-take live band performance, a situation he has described as bad.



“A lot of the musicians feel like everything has to be in the studio. They can’t do anything when they’re put on the spot and they can’t do anything live but you need to do live stuff for people to know that the craft is part of you and it’s something you can really do, not something you have to prepare to put out”, he said.



This came up during an interview with NYDJ on Y102.5FM’s ‘Ryse N Shyne’ radio show while discussing whether the content is to be focused on more in selling an artiste or their appearance. He noted in this case that content is more important and that “content is king”.



Akwasi Boateng used Sarkodie as an example, talking about the fact that he was already performing on big stages even before he branded himself because Sarkodie had content that interested the public and he knew how to command a live performance every time.



“Having content is what initially draws you to the people and after you promote yourself and people begin to know you, you can promote your brand. Branding and all these things take a lot of money so sometimes you can’t just do it from the get-go. The lyrics, the voice, that’s the content and it has to be solid”, he further advised.





