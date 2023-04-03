Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Asiamah donates entire MTN contract earnings to charity

Entertainment of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Kumawood actor, Emmanuel Asiamah chose an unusual path for a celebrity by donating his earnings from an advertising contract to fund his charity foundation.



Asiamah, known by his stage name International KPP, recently signed a deal with telecom giant, MTN Ghana to feature in their outdoor advertising campaigns.



Rather than splurging on luxury items like many celebrities, Asiamah donated the funds to his Emmanuel Asiamah Foundation which supports deprived communities across Ghana.



"MTN has a sponsorship with Katanga Hall (a hall in KNUST) so they were coming to renovated their outdoor media. So the hall President reached out to me and some other two girls to come on board and use my picture for the billboards. So we had a deal with the telco directly," Asiamah said in an interview with blogger Isaac Donkor Distinguished.



"It has really impacted my brand and has elevated my philanthropy movement to a higher status," he added. "What really make me happy is that I have been able to carry on my charity works well with the money I got through it", he added.



Asiamah has long exhibited a spirit of compassion for the poor and needy.



Despite being a student and small business owner himself, he has made it his mission to help those less fortunate in any way he can.



His selfless act and the opportunity provided by MTN have allowed him to significantly scale up his charity work.



In a tweet, Asiamah said, "At this point in my life, although I do not have much in the material sense, I can honestly say I feel fulfilled." He recounted the MTN deal and said "My happiness from that deal was not about the money for myself.”



“it was because that income allowed me to finally start generating funds for a long-held dream of mine: to donate money and time to charities and help in some small way to alleviate the suffering of those less fortunate."



Asiamah urged others to also find ways to help those in need. "We may not all have much, but we each have something we can contribute to help others in need.



A single act of kindness and charity, multiplied by millions of people, would transform this world," he said. He called on people to "build a kinder future" through "acts of compassion."



The actor and philanthropist has proven that selflessness and kindness can be rewarding in themselves.



Using his platform and opportunity to lift up others in need, Asiamah has set an inspiring example of how people can make a difference through goodwill and charity. His message is clear: selflessness pays.