Ghanaian Tiktoker Asantewaa to lose Wikipedia profile?

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: Boateng Collins

Ghanaian Tiktok star Martina Dwamena, publicly known as Asantewaa has had her Wikipedia profile noted by one of the Wikipedia editors for a possible deletion.



The Wiki editor asserted that Asantewaa does not have a proper career to have her profile accepted on Wikipedia as it's one of the requirements to warrant one to be profiled on the Wikipedia platform.



“Asantewaa doesn’t have a career to speak of. Being a tiktoker and winning a non-notable award is not enough to warrant a stand-alone article.”



The editor further claimed that most of the sources referred to in Asantewaa’s profile “are not self-independent of her and cannot be used to establish notability.”



However, the Wiki editor’s complaint has met diverse reactions from some individuals on the Wikipedia platform.



Though a few of them agree, the majority also disagree and asked the Wiki editor to retract and apologize to the tiktoker Asantewaa.



One supporter of Asantewaa argued that “When you say the subject has no career to speak about, I disagree with you. By extension of being a tiktoker, she has become an established brand influencer. And all the articles I added are independent of her.”



Adding up, one user also argued that “The subject doesn’t have a career to speak of is unnecessarily disrespectful. The nominator appears to suggest that social media influencer isn’t a “real” career. We’re here to discuss whether or not her biography merits inclusion in this encyclopedia; our opinions about the meaningfulness of her source of income are irrelevant”.



Those who support the editor’s claims explained that Asantewaa is a “non-notable influencer as we have no neutral sources that talk about her extensively, in what we consider reliable sources. People that make funny videos aren’t noteworthy. I can’t find any articles about her.”



Asantewaa on TikTok has about 2.8 million followers with over 86.1 million likes on her videos.



She had her Wikipedia profile on 6 October 2022‎.



Wikipedia’s clauses include “must be notable, or “worthy of notice”. which then the Tiktok star qualifies.



The argument continues on the Wikipedia platform as one user stated:



“Determining notability does not necessarily depend on things such as fame, importance, or popularity—although those may enhance the acceptability of a subject that meets the guidelines.