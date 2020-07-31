Entertainment of Friday, 31 July 2020

Source: GNA

Ghana to set up Creative Arts Court

Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi

Mrs Barbara Oteng–Gyasi, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said government has approved the establishment of a specialised Creative Arts Court as a division of the High Court to deal with copyright and other related matters.



The Minister, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday in Accra, said the Ministry had engaged the Office of the Chief Justice to ensure the establishment of the court to address the specific needs of the Creative Arts Industry, being a priority of the Government due to its contribution to the economy.



She said it was the expectation of government that the court would facilitate the effective and expeditious resolution of disputes that affected the industry to protect the rights and interests of practitioners.



“The Ministry, in consultation with the Judicial Service, shall communicate the modalities for the Court in the next legal year, which commences in October 2020,” she said.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.