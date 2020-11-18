Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Ghana’s market is too small for me - Ennwai

It is the dream of every artiste to sell their works outside the shores of their origin and Afro-fusion artiste, Ennwai’s aspiration to take his works beyond Ghana is not out of place.



According to him, it was time to take his craft to the world.



“I have been here and done what is expected of me in Ghana but now, I want to take it to other places, I feel what I want to do and achieve; Ghana is too small for me. I have bigger plans,” he said in an interview on Rainbow Radio.



Talking about what measures he is putting in place to make this dream a reality, the Precious Cassava singer said, “I have an artiste management team in the United States that are looking at it, to make sure I conquer other countries too. For them, their job is to see to the distribution of my songs.” When asked how he got the team, he said, “I posted one of my songs online and this woman heard of it and immediately reached out to me, the next moment we were signing a contract and we are here today.”



Ennwai recently staged a virtual concert to outdoor his new album, Rebirth at PM’s Bar and Lounge, Bubuashie in Accra which saw the likes of Yaw Grey, Chymny Crane, Spicer Dabz, Vybz Shella among other talents that grace the occasion.

