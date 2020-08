Entertainment of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: Class FM

Ghana’s McBrown wins ‘Best Actress’ in ‘Coming to Africa’ comedy

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has been adjudged best actress in the romantic comedy ‘Coming to Africa.’



The movie, which was written and directed by Anwar Jamison, was premiered at the 7th Annual Las Vegas Black Film Festival (LVBFF) in Las Vegas, Nevada from Thursday, 6 August to Sunday, 9 August, 2020.



‘Coming to Africa’, which was nominated for six Jury Awards, was among a lineup of narrative features, music videos, short films and documentaries screened during the 4-day festival.



The movie was nominated in the Best Comedy, Best Actress in a Feature and Best Romance categories.



The Ghanaian actress won in the ‘Best Actress in a Feature’ category, alongside actress Nikki Weiland.









