Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: Class FM

Ghana’s Blitz the Ambassador to direct Warner Bros' ‘The Colour Purple’

Ghanaian filmmaker Samuel ‘Blitz’ Bazawule

Ghanaian filmmaker Samuel ‘Blitz’ Bazawule has bagged another major international deal.



Blitz Bazawule, popularly known as Blitz the Ambassador, will direct Warner Bros’ musical film ‘The Colour Purple’, based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical.



The musical features jazz, ragtime, gospel, blues and African rhythms.



Bazawule co-directed Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King.’



Bazawule also wrote and directed the award-winning 2018 film, ‘The Burial of Kojo’ which premiered on Netflix.



He is the founder of Africa Film Society, an organisation focused on the preservation and distribution of classic African cinema, a senior TED fellow and recipient of the Vilcek prize.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.