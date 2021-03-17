Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Ghana not developed because we don’t focus on the right things - Pappy Kojo

Rapper, Pappy Kojo

Rapper Pappy Kojo has indicated that the country is not seeing significant development because its citizens “focus on the wrong things”.



He told Nana Kwasi Asare on Class91.3FM’s weekend entertainment show, the Big Show on Saturday, 13 March 2021 that compared to other countries, especially the developed ones, Ghana lacks “a lot. A whole lot,” he stressed.



“I feel we focus on the wrong things. But then, it takes time because like I said, I don't see how when you come right from the airport to my house in Spintex, the lights are not working. But we're not focusing on that but we're focusing on what Kwame wants to do with Kojo in their room”.



The Fante Vandamme further noted that “everything is like all messed up. We're not focusing on the right things.



“I feel like if we start focusing on what needs to be done, the country can move forward. We don't mind our businesses. We are only interested in other people's stuff that is why we are not developing,” he added.



Pappy Kojo, known in real life as Jason Gaisie, is well known for his hit song, ‘Realer No’



He also has songs such as ‘Balance’, ‘Thomas Pompoyeyaw’ and ‘M’akoma’ among others.



He is currently promoting his latest album, Logos II with 15 tracks.



