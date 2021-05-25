Ghana has no nice locations for music videos - Okese1 on why he chose Dubai

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

‘Yie Yie’ hitmaker, Okese1 born Frank Nana Afrane has revealed in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye the reason why he decided to travel to Dubai for ‘Na Today’ video shoot instead of doing it in Ghana.



“You see the world is moving forward and we ought to show our viewers certain things for them to see the real lifestyles which are currently ongoing,” he said.



“We ought to open certain things for them to see what is trending and besides if you want to shoot a music video in Ghana, you can shoot the video but you won’t get the best of it,” he added.



Explaining himself further on the 'Kastle Entertainment' Show, Okese1 said that Ghana lacks good scenes and locations that’s why he did the video shoot for ‘Na Today’ in Dubai.



Okese1 said on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com “As compared to when you travel to Dubai or abroad you would get nice locations to shoot your music video to make your viewers enjoy nice scenes”.



‘Na Today’ is a party song by Okese1 which is currently one of the biggest songs in Ghana and it is topping charts on most of the entertainment shows across the country.