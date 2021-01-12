Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Ghana has no music industry as everyone is just doing anything to survive – Ogidi Brown

Artiste manager and musician, Ogidi Brown has stated categorically that Ghana as a country has no music industry to boast of.



Speaking in an interview on Accra based Kingdom FM, the CEO of OGB Music disclosed that there is no proper entertainment industry.



Acording to him, most musicians are just doing anything to survive.



To the best knowledge of Ogidi Brown, there is no proper structure in the music industry or entertainment industry as everyone is just doing anything to remain relevant or better still survive.



Do you agree with Ogidi Brown?



