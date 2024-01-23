Ghana always appreciates foreign products - DJ Vyrusky on Ghana-Nigeria music comparisons

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian DJ, DJ Vyrusky, has shared his views on the challenges facing the Ghanaian music industry and why it is lagging behind the Nigerian music industry.



Speaking on a live discussion on TV3, DJ Vyrusky, real name Kofi Amoako, said that such debates are unfair to Ghanaian creatives.



He highlighted some major problems, including a taste for foreign goods and an issue of funding.



According to him, a Ghanaian taste for foreign products is to blame for the prevalence of Nigerian music in the Ghanaian space.



“When you make such comparisons, you are not being fair to that little Ghanaian artist who is coming up and trying to push his stuff. And I think it's something with Ghanaians. From childhood, we always tend to appreciate foreign things. It's part of us. Whatever comes from outside, we appreciate it more than what we have here,” he said.



DJ Vyrusky further said that Ghanaian creatives do not have access to the same funds that their Nigerian counterparts have, making it hard to market and promote their songs on the same level as Nigerians.



“It's actually not fair to compare the Ghanaian industry to the Nigerian industry. Yeah, you see, the truth that everybody's running away from is money.



The Nigerians are where they are because they have money, they have the budget. Some artists even find it a problem to promote their songs on the radio because they don't have the budget to maybe give some DJ something to do,” he explained.



ID/BB