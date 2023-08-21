You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 08 21Article 1828763

Entertainment of Monday, 21 August 2023

'Ghana Naija afrobeat war' erupts, celebrities vent on social media

Another heated argument has erupted between Ghana and Nigerian stakeholders following Asake’s successful concert at the O2 Arena.

The Nigerian singer sold out the 20,000-seater capacity O2 Arena in London, making him the latest African artiste to achieve this feat, after the likes of Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

The concert, which took place on August 20, 2023, was Asake’s first time performing at the Arena, which is one of the largest and most prestigious indoor arenas in the world.

This feat has been well-celebrated by fans across social media; however, it has resuscitated the Afrobeats feud between Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes.

Asake’s much-talked-about success has compelled netizens to once again slam Ghanaian artistes for what they described as ‘crawling’ while their Nigerian peers are making great strides.

The pressure being mounted on Ghanaian artistes has compelled some celebrities to speak their minds.

In the wade of the discussion, some Ghanaian industry stakeholders have lamented sabotage from Nigerian stakeholders, who according to them, do not want Ghana to share in the overall global Afrobeat success.

This allegation has triggered some responses from Nigerian industry stakeholders on social media.

Notwithstanding the comparisons between Ghana and Nigerian fans across social media.

