Ghana Music Awards ‘heavier’ than Grammys, BET – Fameye

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

“I’ve received a Ghana Music Awards trophy, and it is worth more than a Grammy or BET award,” singer-songwriter Fameye has asserted.



He spoke to Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM’s midmorning show, Ayekoo Ayekoo, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.



Fameye, sometimes called Peter, remembered the days he had no hit songs and was unknown to the public; the days when he valued Grammy and BET awards above all others, as evidenced in his song Destiny.



Intimating he had reviewed his priorities, the music star noted how inspired he was watching Highlife and Hiplife greats like Kwaadee, Ofori Amponsah and Kwaw Kese, receive Ghana Music Awards back in the day.



These moments were a blessing to “the vision,” Fameye said.



“This is where I was born and raised. This is where I work, and this is where when I perform in my native language, my fans are excited. The support that has made me who I am came from this country. And it is when you have massive support from your home country that you can rise to those desired heights,” he doubled down.



He said it would even make a great impression when officials of the Recording Academy, organisers of the Grammys, come to Ghana and notice artistes like “Peter, Kwesi Arthur,” and others have prestigious national awards and are widely loved.



Fameye clarified he is not against winning a Grammy or BET.



He admitted: “If I get a Grammy or BET, I’d be glad but from now onwards, I’m saying Ghana Music Awards is heavier than the Grammys. So if I continuously win Ghana Music Awards and I move on to a Grammy and BET, my fans will be delighted.”



“Ultimately, these awards, embolden and arm your fans to defend your honour when someone belittles your talent or effort,” he added. “It makes them proud of us, and proud to associate with us.”



Concluding, he emphasised that whether he wins a Grammy in his lifetime or not, “I’m content.



“What’s more important is to win Ghana Music Awards.”



Fameye, a philosophical lyricist, was adjudged the Songwriter of the Year 2022 at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards for his megahit song Praise.



